Virginia High School Increases Security After ‘MAGA’ Flag Video Goes Viral

A video circulating on social media that appears to show a teacher’s assistant at Tabb High School in Yorktown, Virginia, wrapping a Trump 2020 “Make America Great Again” flag a student wore as a cape around his neck while other students in the classroom laugh. The viral video resulted in the school calling for a “modified lockdown” and canceling afterschool activities.

In the viral video, a student can be seen wearing a “MAGA” flag as a cape while a teacher’s assistant appears to wrap the flag around the student’s neck. His classmates can be heard laughing in the background, according to a report by ABC 8 News.

The York County School Division says that it is aware of the video being circulated online “depicting an interaction between a para-educator and a student,” adding that the school division takes the matter seriously.

Tabb High school, York town, Virginia. Teachers name is Mrs. Brinkley. Students had spirit week and one student wore a “Trump 2020” Flag. As you can see the teacher tried to shove the flag down his shirt. She called him a “Racist and Sexiest”. She also tried taking his phone. pic.twitter.com/MhyhsAAf0E — Uncle Sam's Children (@UncleSamsChild) March 2, 2019

The video was first uploaded by “Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children” to both Facebook and Twitter, and while the video is short (only 6 seconds), it is long enough to depict an adult wrapping a MAGA flag around what appears to be either a student’s head or neck.

“The York County School Division believes every student is entitled to a safe and welcoming school environment,” said the school division in its statement, “School Board policy also recognizes that school time and school property should not be used for any political purposes.”

“Employees are expected to refrain from engaging in any activity supporting or opposing a candidate or political party while on duty, while on school property during school hours, or while representing the school division,” added the statement.

On Wednesday, the school division posted a statement on Facebook announcing that Tabb High School had “immediately initiated a modified lockdown” and canceled after-school activities as a precaution in response to having received “threatening phone calls” in relation to the viral video.

“Please use this as an opportunity to talk as a family about the importance of reporting concerns and the dangers of using social media to create or advance rumors and misinformation related to this incident,” adds the school division’s statement.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office had also increased its law enforcement presence at the school on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tabb High School did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

