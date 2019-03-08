College of Charleston Professor: Excluding Transgender Women from Sports Is Like Excluding Black Women

Professor Rachel McKinnon at The College of Charleston, a transgender athlete, is making the case that excluding transgender women from sports is the same as excluding black women.

According to a report from The College Fix, Professor Rachel McKinnon of The College of Charleston is making waves by suggesting that excluding transgender women from sports is the same as excluding black women. McKinnon is also a transgender woman who has competed in female cycling competitions. In 2018, McKinnon won an event at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in L.A., competing against women.

“If Sharron Davies, Paula Radcliffe, or Martina Navratilova had said we need to keep black women out of sport to “protect it” and the “integrity of women’s sport” that would be obviously racist. That’s why it’s obviously transphobic to exclude trans women now. Not ‘name calling,'” he wrote in the tweet.

McKinnon’s tweet came in response to remarks from professional female athletes, who have recently condemned the practice of allowing transgender females to compete in female competitions. “I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair,” tennis great Martina Navratilova wrote in February. Navratilova went as far as to call the practice “cheating.”

Many Twitter users responded critically to McKinnon’s tweet, many of which made the case that is is irrational and irresponsible to draw a comparison between the two scenarios. One user called McKinnon’s tweet a “false equivalency.”

“You are saying the biological differences between a black and a white woman are comparable to the biological differences between a transwoman and a ciswoman?” another user replied.

