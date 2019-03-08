Elon Musk’s SpaceX Pentagon Security Clearance Under Review

SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s Pentagon security clearance is currently under review by the Department of Defense following the CEO’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he drank whiskey and smoked marijuana.

Fox Business reports that Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is dealing with a number of scandals at the moment. The Tesla CEO is due in court soon to defend himself against charges of contempt of court brought against him by the SEC, while at the same time Musk’s Pentagon security clearance for SpaceX is reportedly under review by the Department of Defense.

Musk gained Pentagon security clearance due to the work that his company SpaceX does for the federal government, primarily launching satellites into space. But last September, Musk’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast caused issues with the government after Musk sipped whiskey and smoked marijuana on the show. The use of substances such as marijuana is prohibited activity for individuals with federal government security clearances and those who have access to classified information.

Directly after the podcast aired, the U.S. Air Force began an investigation into the incident for possible violation of Musk’s security clearance; Musk’s case has now reportedly been referred to the Department of Defense for review. Government officials note that Musk has also re-submitted paperwork to the federal government for security clearance which suggests he has updated this paperwork to reflect his marijuana use.

Musk is at risk of having his security clearance suspended or revoked according to officials. The DoD is reportedly focusing on whether or not Musk’s behavior “comports with the type of person who has access to classified information.” Given his other recent actions such as tweeting sensitive company information that resulted in $40 million in fines by the Securities Exchange Commission and his latest charges of contempt of court, Musk continues to face challenges from the government.

A spokesperson for the DoD told Fox Business: “For privacy and security reasons, we do not publicly discuss individual clearance status.” Sources close to the investigation believe that it will conclude within the next few weeks.