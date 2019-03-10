LISTEN: Florida School Bus Aide Rips MAGA Hat Off Student’s Head

Florida police are investigating a public school bus aide who allegedly ripped a “Make America Great Again” hat off the head of a 14-year-old student.

LISTEN TO THIS: A Martin County school bus aide is under investigation for yelling at a student then grabbing his #Trump #MAGA hat off of his head for 'hat day' at school. The school does not have clear policies against wearing political attire. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/NjxvgZKY3W — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) March 8, 2019

According to a report from a local Florida news outlet, The incident, which was caught on the bus’s security camera, shows that the bus aide screamed at the student for wearing a MAGA hat on the bus.

“Boy, if you don’t take that hat on this bus. Take it off. Take that hat off. Take the hat off. Now,” the aide said to the student.

“I can’t wear a hat?” the boy responded.

“No, take that hat off. Take it off. Now. Put it in your backpack. Take if off,” the aide continued.

The boy, 14-year-old Gunnar Johansson, told a local NBC affiliate that he didn’t do anything wrong. He says that the aide also threatened to turn the bus around if he didn’t remove his hat. “She, like, threatened me with a referral and threatened to turn the bus around. I said ‘write me up, I didn’t do anything wrong’, and then she yanked my hat off. It was crazy,” Johansson said in a comment. He also told reporters that other students were wearing Trump apparel at school that day. Additionally, he was allowed to put his MAGA hat back on once he got to school.



Frank Frangella, Director of Safety and Security for the Martin County School District in Florida told reporters that the district is investigating the incident. “The district is aware of the family’s allegations. We’re taking it very seriously. We’re in the process of gathering all the facts right now,” Frangella said.

The Martin County School District does not restrict political expression by their students. Johansson told local reporters that the bus aide, who has not been named, has not been on his bus since the incident.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for updates on this story.