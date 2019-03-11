Reed College Claims ‘Make America Great Again’ Is ‘White Supremacy’

A training seminar at Reed College this year included a graphic that suggests that the phrase “Make America Great Again” is an example of “covert white supremacy.”

According to a report from The College Fix, Reed College in Portland, Oregon, is teaching students that the phrase “Make America Great Again” is an example of “covert white supremacy.”

A graphic provided to student residential assistants on campus made the case that the “Make America Great Again” phrase is “white supremacist.” The graphic also included phrases like “But we’re just one human family,” “I never owned slaves,” and “it is just a joke” as examples of “covert white supremacist” phrases.

An anonymous source told The College Fix that the training was designed to teach student employees how to profile pro-Trump students. The source compared the training program to profiling Muslims who wear a hijab.

“They’re actually training new RAs to identify and stereotype anyone wearing MAGA hats or t-shirts as ‘covert white supremacists,’” the source argued. “This isn’t a whole lot different than saying anyone who wears a hijab is a Muslim terrorist.”

A spokesperson for Reed College said in a comment that the graphic was intentionally provocative and designed to stir a conversation amongst the student trainees.

“It’s provocative, and that was the intention, was to present the RAs with something provocative and spur a conversation about the difference between implicit bias versus explicit bias,” the spokesperson said. “This is a way to provoke discussion about what people think is acceptable or unacceptable. It’s actually about tolerance, not about intolerance.”

