Facebook Temporarily Bans Elizabeth Warren Ads Calling for Big Tech Breakup

Facebook was recently forced to restore Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaigns ads which called for the breakup of Big Tech.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently had three campaign advertisements removed from Facebook, The Hill reports. These ads called for the breakup of Big Tech companies such as Facebook; now just a day after the removal of the ads, Facebook has been forced to restore them to their platform.

A Facebook spokesperson commented on the removal of the ads telling The Hill: “We removed the ads because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo. In the interest of allowing robust debate, we are restoring the ads.” The spokesperson further added that several other ads placed by Warren which discussed the breakup of companies such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were left unaffected.

Facebook has a blanket ban on advertisements that use the term “Facebook” in an attempt to prevent advertisers from falsely linking their product or service to the company. Warren plans to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and last week announced a proposal that would see major Silicon Valley tech companies broken up; according to Warren they have gained “too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy.”

“We need to stop this generation of big tech companies from throwing around their political power to shape the rules in their favor and throwing around their economic power to snuff out or buy up every potential competitor,” she said in her proposal.