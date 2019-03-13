College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Skipping Class

Olivia Jade, daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and one of the students at the center of America’s largest college admissions scam, once bragged about not wanting to attend class on her popular YouTube channel.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is now facing charges for her role in a $500,000 scheme to get her daughter into the University of Southern California. The scheme, which allegedly involved the cooperation of employees at the university, included perpetuating the lie that Loughlin’s daughter was a rowing star. Loughlin even staged photos of her daughter on a rowing machine as part of the scam.

Now, her daughter is facing criticisms for her attitude about attending the school that her parent’s paid so much for her to attend. Jade, a 19-year-old, has almost two million followers on YouTube.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Jade said in a YouTube video from August of last year. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Many users quickly condemned Jade for her casual attitudes about attending USC. “I honestly found it very disappointing when you said you care more about parties and tailgates rather than your education. If you hate school so much why go to college?” one user said in the YouTube comment section. “And it’s honestly insulting when tons of people can’t even afford to go to college but want to.”

In response to the criticism, Jade published an apology video that addressed her remarks about skipping out on class to work on her YouTube career.