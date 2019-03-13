College Admissions Bribe Scandal: USC Fires Legendary Water Polo Coach

USC fired water polo coach Jovan Vavic on Tuesday after the Department of Justice alleged that he had taken bribes in exchange for help with college admission.

The University of Southern California fired two employees on Tuesday that allegedly participated in a multi-million college admissions scam. Jovan Vavic, one of the most successful water polo coaches of all time, was fired on Tuesday after the DOJ accused him accepted bribes in exchange for help with admissions into USC.

Vavic’s tremendous influence allegedly allowed him to shuffle students into the University of Southern California who were not qualified. In one instance, the DOJ charges that Vavic defended an applicant who the university felt was academically unqualified. “[He] would be the fastest player on our team, he swims 50 [yards] in 20 [seconds], my fastest players are around 22 [seconds]. this kid can fly,” Vavic wrote. According to reports, this student was not actually capable of swimming at that impressive speed.

You can read USC’s statement on this matter in its entirety below.



We are aware of the ongoing wide-ranging criminal investigation involving universities nationwide, including USC. USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate fully with the government’s investigation. We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university. USC is conducting an internal investigation. Donna Heinel and Jovan Vavic have been terminated and the university will take additional employment actions as appropriate. USC is in the process of identifying any funds received by the university in connection with this alleged scheme. Additionally, the university is reviewing its admissions processes broadly to ensure that such actions do not occur going forward.

