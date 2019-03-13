Covington Catholic Student Nicholas Sandmann’s Lawyer: ‘They Messed With the Wrong Kid’

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann’s legal team released a new video on Wednesday, amidst the preparation and filing of defamation lawsuits against major media companies and others.

Sandmann’s legal team has been preparing defamation suit warning letters to a long list of celebrities, individual journalists, media outlets, and several Catholic dioceses for the alleged defamation of the teenager and his classmates involving a viral video from January.

In an interview with Mark Levin for Sunday’s ET broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sandmann’s attorney, L. Lin Wood said that CNN would likely be hit with a lawsuit for more than $250 million, over the outlet’s alleged “vicious” and “direct attacks” against the high school student.

Wood, who is also a nationally-recognized First Amendment expert, posted a video in a tweet on Wednesday, stating: “Covington Student, Nicholas Sandmann, Is Taking On the Goliath Corporations that Smeared His Good Name and Endangered His Life and Future.”

Watch the video below:

“The Washington Post, owned by the richest man in the world, led the print media’s false attacks against Nicholas’ reputation. CNN led the broadcast media’s charge against Nicholas. Both recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas,” explains the narrator in Wood’s latest video.

“Despite raw video debunking the false narrative, the Post and CNN doubled down on their reckless lies,” continues the video, “Lies that will forever haunt and endanger the life of an innocent young man, lies that further divided our nation.”

“How long will we allow these media giants to tear at the fabric of our lives to further their own agendas? Will they ever be held accountable? Yes, they will.”

The video goes on to state that “no one’s reputation is safe” until the “Goliath corporations are held accountable for their lack of journalistic integrity.”

“If you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong,” said Wood, “If they can get away with this against a 16-year-old boy, then we’re all at risk.”

In February, Sandmann’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post, seeking $250 million in compensatory and punitive damages. More is expected in the near future.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.