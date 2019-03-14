Report: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter on USC Board Chairman’s Yacht as Scandal Erupted

As Lori Loughlin traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face arrest over her alleged role in bribing USC officials to admit her children, her daughter Olivia Jade was reportedly partying on a yacht owned by USC’s board of trustees chairman Rick Caruso.

In a comment to TMZ, Caruso said that Olivia decided to leave the yacht after she realized the significance of the charges against her mother. Jade’s father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has also been charged in the alleged scam.

“My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government’s announcement yesterday,” Caruso said. “Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interests to return home.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of working with William “Rick” Singer to create false athletic profiles for their two daughters. In their case, the couple allegedly took photos of Olivia Jade on rowing equipment to advance the lie that she was a rower. Jade was accepted to the University of Southern California last year as a crew recruit as a part of the alleged scam but has not participated in the sport since her freshman year began last fall.

