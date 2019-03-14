Report: Pilots Made Multiple Complaints to FAA About Boeing 737 Max Planes Before Latest Crash

Pilots reportedly made “at least five complaints” about Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to the FAA before the fatal Ethiopian Airlines Crash, Sunday.

According to Business Insider, “One captain complained about the plane’s autopilot system, calling the flight manual ‘inadequate and almost criminally insufficient,'” while another pilot declared, “The fact that this airplane requires such jury rigging to fly is a red flag.”

One pilot even claimed it was “unconscionable” to allow pilots without special training to fly the planes.

Overall, “at least five complaints” about Boeing 737 Max 8 planes were filed before the crash with the FAA’s incident database, which allows pilots to anonymously report incidents with their airplanes.

On Wednesday, President Trump issued an emergency order to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, following the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday which killed 157 people, with no survivors.

As reported by Breitbart News’ John Hayward, the planes were also banned “by almost every other country in the world,” including Canada and the European Union.

“The New York Times previously tallied up the grounding orders and concluded the United States was ‘basically alone’ in allowing 737 Max 8s to fly after Canada grounded them on Wednesday morning. Canadian authorities said they would not even allow 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes from the U.S. to pass through their airspace,” reported Hayward. “Canada’s transport minister said the decision was made based on ‘new data’ about the Ethiopian Airlines crash received on Wednesday morning.”

Hayward also reported that “the FAA ordered a series of design changes to the 737 Max line based on the investigation of a previous crash in Indonesia, including revised safety checklists, new training requirements, and ‘changes to the software that forces the nose down in certain situations to prevent an aerodynamic stall.'”

It was reported on Thursday that the FAA confirmed “it will not unground Boeing 737 MAX planes until software upgrade is tested, approved and installed.”