College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Drop Out of USC over ‘Bullying’

Lori Loughlin’s daughters have reportedly decided not to return to the University of Southern California, blaming potential bullying by classmates and the media.

According to a report from TMZ, both of Lori Loughlin’s daughters have decided that will not return to the University of Southern California. Federal investigators alleged earlier this week that Loughlin paid $500,000 to have her daughters admitted to the university. The alleged scheme involved pretending that Loughlin’s daughters were crew recruits even though the girls had never played the sport. Loughlin allegedly had her daughters pose on rowing equipment to further the lie that they were athletic recruits.

Now, both girls have reportedly decided that they will not return to the University of Southern California. TMZ claims that both girls are concerned about bullying on campus. Loughlin’s older daughter, Olivia Jade, was heavily criticized on Instagram after the scandal broke. She eventually turned off the comment section on her posts.

The TMZ report claims that Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, support their daughter’s decision to withdraw from USC.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.