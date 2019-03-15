College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Parent Sues Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin for Taking USC Acceptance from Son

A teacher from Oakland, California, is suing Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin for $500 billion, claiming their alleged college bribery prevented her son from gaining admission to his preferred colleges.

According to a report from The Hill, Jennifer Kay Toy, an Oakland teacher, has filed a $500 billion lawsuit against Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman over their alleged role in the college bribery scandal. Loughlin and Huffman allegedly worked with William “Rick” Singer to fraudulently gain admission for their children into top universities.

“Joshua and I believed that he’d had a fair chance just like all other applicants but did not make the cut for some undisclosed reason,” wrote in the complaint.

“I’m outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt that it was ok to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children’s way into a good college,” Toy added.

It is unclear how the court system will react to the $500 billion lawsuit. Some judges might feel that the $500 billion figure makes the suit “frivolous,” that the suit intends to “harass, annoy, or disturb” the opposite party. In frivolous lawsuits, the plaintiff typically knows that there is little chance that the lawsuit will succeed.

Two Stanford students also filed lawsuits this week against eight top universities alleging that they were not given a fair shot at admission because of the scandal. Additionally, they allege that their degrees are now less valuable because of the scandal’s role in devaluing the admissions process.

