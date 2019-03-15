Students at New York University (NYU) berated former first daughter Chelsea Clinton on Friday night for putting “words out into the world” that “stoked Islamophobia,” which, in the students’ opinion, caused a terror attack in New Zealand that left 49 people dead. The students had reportedly scrutinized Clinton for condemning antisemitism perpetuated by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

A group of students confronted Chelsea Clinton on Friday night at NYU where they accused the former first daughter of stoking “Islamophobia” and facilitating, with her words, the recent terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 49 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The former first daughter was berated by students as she tried to attend a vigil honoring the victims of the New Zealand terror attack in what turned out to be a bizarre confrontation as students blamed the mosque shootings on her “rhetoric.”

Here is a pregnant Chelsea Clinton being accosted in public by NYU students blaming her for the New Zealand massacre. You are free to have your opinion, but how you express yourself matters. Note how Clinton never shuts down or stops listening, despite not deserving any of this. pic.twitter.com/V6XcC3lWCB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 16, 2019

“After all that you have done, all the Islamophobia you have stoked,” a female student can be heard saying to Clinton at the beginning of the video.

“I am so sorry that you feel that way,” said Clinton, “Certainly, it was my never my intention. I do believe words matter. I believe we have to show solidarity with each other–”

“[Words] do matter,” interrupted the student, “This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you have put out into the world.” The student appeared to then gesture toward the vigil.

“And I want you to know that,” continued the student, “I want you to feel that deep inside, that forty-nine people died because of the rhetoric that you put out there.”

Other students that were present began to snap their fingers, which is a sign of approval often used by college students.

“I am so sorry you feel that way,” responded Clinton.

“What does ‘I’m sorry you feel that way’ mean?” asked a male student nearby, seemingly frustrated, “What does that mean?”

The students had reportedly cited Clinton’s recent condemnation of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic remarks as their reason for accusing the former first daughter of sparking a terror attack on the other side of the world.

