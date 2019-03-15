PewDiePie Responds to New Zealand Shooting: ‘Sickened Having My Name Uttered by This Person’

PewDiePie, the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube, responded to the New Zealand mosque massacre, Friday, after the shooter reportedly said, “Subscribe to PewDiePie” before the attack.

“Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch. I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person,” declared PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, on Twitter. “My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Many other popular YouTube content creators reached out to Kjellberg, including Jacksepticeye, Sky Williams, and Markiplier, expressing sympathy.

“It seems he’s purposely mentioned Felix so that not only mainstream media give him attention, but so that the biggest online creators are forced to address it,” responded content creator Huw Samuel. “It’s sad that the mainstream media simply focus on what gets them clicks, rather than being responsible.”

The shooter, who reportedly killed at least 49 people and injured 40 others, expressed interest in his manifesto in starting a civil war.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Allum Bokhari, “At three points in his manifesto, the shooter also states his intention to spark a civil war in the United States by triggering crackdowns on the Second Amendment. In his laundry list of motivations, the shooter spends the most amount of time discussing this goal, which he believes will ultimately lead to a ‘fracturing’ of the U.S. along ‘cultural and racial lines.'”

