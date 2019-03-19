Watch: Lori Loughlin Complained About Spending Money on Daughter’s Education

In a recently resurfaced vlog clip, actress Lori Loughlin complained about spending “all this money” on her daughter’s education.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin sparked anger around the country when she was charged last week with paying a $500,000 bribe to help her daughter gain admission to the University of Southern California. As part of the scam, Loughlin allegedly took photos of her daughter on rowing equipment to perpetuate the lie that she was qualified to row at USC. Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, did not participate on the rowing team at her high school.

The YouTube video, which was posted to Jade’s channel, was entitled “Teaching My Mom Slang Terms of 2017. In the video, Jade describes her love for the United Kingdom. “If you said, ‘England is my city,’ I would have said, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’” Loughlin says in the clip.

When the scandal erupted, Jade was partying on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, the Chairman of the Board at the University of Southern California.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that Olivia Jade would not be returning to the University of Southern California over concerns about “bullying.” Loughlin’s other daughter, Bella, was also admitted to the university as a result of alleged bribes. It has also been reported that Bella has decided that she will not be returning to the University of Southern California over similar concerns.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on the college bribery scandal.