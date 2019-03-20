British Police Investigate Catholic Woman for ‘Hate Crime’ of Using ‘Wrong Pronoun’

British police reportedly held an investigation into a Catholic mother after she used the “wrong pronoun” for a transgender person, and she will face a recorded interview with police to determine whether she committed a “hate crime.”

According to the Telegraph, Catholic commentator Caroline Farrow “allegedly used the wrong pronoun when referring to” transgender rights activist Susie Green’s “transgender daughter.”

In response, Green reportedly filed a complaint with the police, which led to an investigation of Farrow.

Farrow has reportedly “been asked to attend a police interview,” and “was contacted by officers from the Surrey force to inform her they were investigating an allegation that she had made transphobic comments on Twitter.”

Farrow, who works as a Catholic journalist, is also being “investigated for a possible hate crime under the malicious communication act, an offence that carries a maximum two-year prison sentence.”

The mother of five announced the police investigation on Twitter, Monday.

“Had a message from Guildford police tonight about my tweets following an appearance on @GMB with Susie Green and Piers Morgan. Susie Green has reported me for misgendering her daughter,” Farrow revealed. “I have pointed out to the police that I am a Catholic journalist/commentator and it is my religious belief that a person cannot change sex. That we are in the middle of a national conversation about what it means to be male and what it means to be female.”

“Nonetheless following my appearance on National Television the CPS have decided I need to be interviewed under caution for misgendering Susie Green’s child,” she continued. “I don’t even remember said tweets. This was in September! But I really not got give a flying toss. I have done nothing wrong, nothing illegal and will happily do jail time for my right to say that people cannot change sex.”

Farrow also claimed that “a group of people have terrified and harassed my family. Doxed my children, made violent and sexual threats, signed me up to porn accounts, did the same to my husband, threatened to visit here,” and that police were not interested.

“Oh and if I don’t go for an interview about some tweets that allegedly misgendered, I will apparently be arrested. Which is nice,” she noted.

In a statement, a spokesman for Surrey Police declared, “We received an allegation on 15 October 2018 in relation to a number of tweets which were posted in October 2018. A thorough investigation is being carried out to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place. A 44-year-old woman has been asked to attend a voluntary interview in relation to the allegation as part of our ongoing investigation.”

On Wednesday, Farrow claimed to have been “doorstepped by reporters,” and said she has had to decline many interviews because she “cannot discuss an ongoing case.”