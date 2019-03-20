Report: Only 7 Black Students Admitted to New York City’s Top High School

Stuyvesant High School, New York City’s most prestigious secondary school, only admitted seven black students for the upcoming fall term. Asian students make up 73 percent of the student body.

According to a report from the New York Times, Stuyvesant High School only offered admission to seven blacks students this year for their incoming 900-seat freshman class. This news has sparked debate across the political spectrum, with figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chiming in.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times argued that white students dominate secondary schools like Stuyvesant because they can afford to prepare for its entrance exam. However, this isn’t exactly true. NBC News reported in 2018 that Asian-Americans make up 73 percent of the student body at Stuyvesant. Additionally, all of the New York City schools that accept students based on the SHSAT exam are “majority minority.”

White students generally have more means with which to prep for this test, some doing it for years. Yes it’s a test, no it is not an equal playing field. https://t.co/2s0TwkKwHV — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 19, 2019

“White students generally have more means with which to prep for this test, some doing it for years,” Haberman wrote on Twitter. “Yes it’s a test, no it is not an equal playing field.”

Peter Kauffmann, the former spokesperson for Senator Hillary Clinton, explained to Haberman why she was painting an incomplete picture. “But white students aren’t the ones getting in. It’s mostly low-income Asian kids,” Kauffmann wrote in a tweet.

I’m talking about the system as a whole, not Stuy. Thanks! — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 19, 2019

“I’m talking about the system as a whole, not Stuy. Thanks!” Haberman replied. But Kauffmann quickly realized that Haberman was trying to avoid admitting that she was wrong. ”

I thought by “this test” you meant the SHSAT,” Kauffmann wrote, referring to the test that is used as an entrance exam for eight New York City high schools.

Shockingly, Haberman then tried to make it look like Kauffmann was uninformed on the issue. “Yes I do,” she wrote. “You’re aware it is not just for Stuyvesant.”

Yes. And the SHSAT schools are majority minority, with a higher proportion of reduced lunch kids than any of the screened, non test high schools. I agree that K-8 education in NYC is broken, I just don’t think fixating on 8 schools that serve 2% of kids is going to solve anything — Peter Kauffmann (@PeterKauffmann) March 19, 2019

“Yes,” Kauffmann continued. “And the SHSAT schools are majority minority, with a higher proportion of reduced lunch kids than any of the screened, non test high schools. I agree that K-8 education in NYC is broken, I just don’t think fixating on 8 schools that serve 2% of kids is going to solve anything.”

After realizing that she had spread misinformation, she dismissed the entire exchange with a one-word response. “Cool,” she tweeted.

Cool. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 19, 2019

Several users criticized Haberman, who has won a Pulitzer Prize, for her dismissive response and refusal to admit that she was wrong.

“I’ve long been a follower and have enjoyed your work, but this response makes me question the accuracy of everything you’ve written,” one user wrote. “If you don’t accept facts when you make a mistake, how can I trust your reporting?”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.