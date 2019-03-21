College Admissions Bribe Scandal: UCLA Listed Student on Championship Soccer Team Without Experience

“I know it has been a rough ride,” Isackson’s mother wrote in an email to Singer, “but I thank you from the bottom of my heart and soul for your persistence, creativity and commitment towards helping [our daughter].”

According to the report, it is not clear the Isackson ever played soccer before she reached UCLA. But that wouldn’t be unusual for Singer. As part of his scam, Singer allegedly created fake athletic profiles for candidates. Then, Singer would transfer funds from the parent to a coach at the university for the purpose of admitting the student as an athletic recruit. Isackson’s case stands out because it appears that she did actually stay with the UCLA women’s soccer team, despite little to no playing experience.

Media documents from UCLA claim that Isackson only participated in team practices. The documents also claim that Isackson was more proud of her horse-riding accomplishments than her role on the soccer team.

According to the report, Isackson is still a student at UCLA. She is no longer a member of the UCLA soccer team.

