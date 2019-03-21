College Admissions Bribe Scandal: USC Students Linked to Scam Not Permitted to Register for Classes

The University of Southern California announced this week that all students that are linked to the ongoing college admissions scandal will not be permitted to register for fall classes until investigations are complete.

USC announced in a tweet this week they are placing restrictions on enrolled students that have been linked to the college admissions scam. The DOJ announced last week that they have uncovered one of the largest college admissions scams in the history of the United States. As part of the scam, William “Rick” Singer allegedly helped families pay their way into spots at institutions like the USC.

Updated information on the College Admissions Issue: • USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme; this prevents the students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review — USC (@USC) March 19, 2019

The scam involved several high-profile celebrities including former Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who allegedly paid $500,000 to have her daughter recruited to the USC as a crew recruit. Loughlin’s daughter was not a competitive rower.

Now, students who gained admission to the university as a result of the alleged scam will not be permitted to register for fall classes. Additionally, these students are not able to request their transcripts from the university registrar.

The university released a longer statement on their website on Saturday which details the specific actions the administration has taken to address the alleged fraud.

We immediately terminated two employees associated with the allegations. We also placed on leave a faculty member who was named in the federal indictment as a parent. This leave is a required procedural step in the process for evaluating the termination of tenured faculty. More employment actions may be possible as new facts come to light. The university is conducting a full review of the matter and continues to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation. We are in the process of identifying donations that may have been received in connection with the alleged scheme and will determine how best to redirect those funds to a non-USC organization that will benefit underserved students.

USC also noted that they have identified current applicants for the incoming fall freshman class that also allegedly participated in the scam. They claim that these students will be denied admission to the university.

