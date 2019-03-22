Cambridge University Rescinds Fellowship Offer to Jordan Peterson

Cambridge University has rescinded an offer for Jordan Peterson to serve in a fellowship position at the institution’s divinity school.

Jordan Peterson announced in a blog post on Wednesday that Cambridge University had rescinded their offer for him to serve in a fellowship position at the university’s divinity school. The school announced the decision in a tweet, writing that the offer to Peterson had been rescinded after “further review.”

Jordan Peterson requested a visiting fellowship at the Faculty of Divinity, and an initial offer has been rescinded after a further review. — Faculty of Divinity (@CamDivinity) March 20, 2019

Peterson wrote in the blog post that he was not formally notified that the offer had been rescinded. Rather, he heard from friends and colleagues at in academia that officials at Cambridge had decided to rescind the offer.

Now the Divinity school has decided that signaling their solidarity with the diversity-inclusivity-equity mob trumps that opportunity–or so I presume. You see, I don’t yet know, because (and this is particularly appalling) I was not formally notified of this decision by any representative of the Divinity school. I heard about the rescinded offer through the grapevine, via a colleague and friend, and gathered what I could about the reasons from social media and press coverage (assuming that CUSU has at least something to do with it). I would also like to point out something else. As I already noted, the Divinity Faculty (@CamDivinity) tweeted their decision to rescind, consciously making this a public issue. This is inexcusable, in my estimation, given (1) that they did not equally publicize the initial agreement/invitation (which has to be considered an event of equal import) and (2) that they implied that I came cap-in-hand to the school for the fellowship. This is precisely the kind of half-truth particularly characteristic of those who deeply practice to deceive, as the fellowship offer was a consequence of mutual discussion between those who invited me to Cambridge in July and my subsequent formal request, and not something I had dreamed up on my own.

The Cambridge University Student Union published a statement that celebrated the decision to rescind the offer. In the statement, the students argue that Peterson’s views are not “representative” of the views of the student body.

“We are relieved to hear that Jordan Peterson’s request for a visiting fellowship to Cambridge’s faculty of divinity has been rescinded following further review,” the students wrote in a statement. “It is a political act to associate the University with an academic’s work through offers which legitimise figures such as Peterson. His work and views are not representative of the student body and as such we do not see his visit as a valuable contribution to the University, but one that works in opposition to the principles of the University.”

