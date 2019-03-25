University of Colorado Denver Politics Course Removes White Authors from Curriculum

A politics course at the University of Colorado Denver has intentionally removed all white authors from its syllabus.

According to a report from The College Fix, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver has intentionally removed texts by white authors from his class on American politics. The course, which is called “American Political Thought,” will specifically focus on texts by non-white authors.

In the syllabus, Professor Chad Shomura acknowledges that the course will focus on writings from non-traditional American figures. Specifically, he mentions focusing on “marginalized voices” and issues such as “intersectionality.”

This course aims to develop an understanding of American political life from the margins. Rather than surveying traditional figures of American political thought, it attends to historically marginalized voices at the crossings of race, gender, sexuality, and nation. It explores issues such as intersectionality, antiblack racism and the American Dream, ordinary life, borderlands and migration, public feelings, mental health, and settler colonialism. The materials we examine also exceed the usual genres of American Political Thought. They include, among other things, poems, an ethnography, academic articles, a novel, and a hacked tarot card set.

The syllabus fails to mention any of the major figures in America’s founding, including the Founding Fathers. When challenged by The College Fix on the lack of these voices in the syllabus given the title of the course, Shomura argued that he aims to encourage students to expand their perception of which thinkers are included in mainstream American thought. Shomura even admitted that past students have criticized the disconnect between the title of the course and the assigned texts.

“It’s a criticism that has been expressed in a lot of my course evaluations,” Shomura stated, “but with each semester, I try to modify the course accordingly. This class might very well morph into something very different, whether within the next semester or in ten years.”

