Facebook Bans Jewish Veteran After Exposé of Jim Jefferies’ Deceptive Editing

Jewish-Australian military veteran Avi Yemini claims that Facebook has banned him from its platform following his publishing of an exposé on Comedy Central comedian Jim Jefferies.

Breitbart News recently reported on Avi Yemini, the Jewish-Australian political commentator who released a video exposé on Australian comedian Jim Jefferies. Yemini was worried about the interview being edited selectively so he set up his phone to record the whole conversation. Jefferies interviewed Yemini some months ago, but only published the video recently following the shooting at the Christchurch mosque in New Zealand. In fact, The Jim Jefferies Show appears to imply that the interview took place after the shooting. Jefferies discusses many issues with Yemini, but mainly focuses on the topics of Islam and Australian migration laws.

A clip from the edited interview shows Jefferies asking Yemini: “What gives anyone the right to tell anyone where they can and can’t live?”

The interview then cuts to Yemini stating: “When you import this culture what do you think is gonna happen? Australia is gonna end up the same shithole that they were escaping.” Of course, this interaction appears to portray Yemini as a staunch opponent of personal freedoms — except the clip shown by Jefferies is not what actually happened.

In the case of the first question that Yemini is asked by Jefferies: “What gives anyone the right to tell anyone where they can and can’t live?” Yemini actually replied: “Borders and government and…” Jefferies then cuts him off saying “I know borders but wouldn’t it be nice if we got to a place in society where we had our own… a utopia where we all just lived as one — you may say that I’m a dreamer but I’m not the only one.”

Yemini replied: “I think most people, most sensible people, would agree with you in theory but in practice, it goes against human nature it just doesn’t work.” Now, Yemini is facing an issue that he has previously fought against – social media censorship.

Now, Yemini claims that following the publishing of his video exposé on Jefferies, Facebook has banned his page with 50,000 followers. Yemini claims that Facebook banned him for violating the website’s community standards but did not elaborate on what posts he made that broke the site’s rules. Yemini reached out to Facebook but has reportedly yet to receive a reply from the company, his video on the matter can be seen below:

In August 2018, Yemini found his Facebook page banned just 48 hours before the blacklisting of Infowars host Alex Jones. Yemini’s Facebook page at the time boasted a follower count of approximately 175,000 but was suspended for “hate speech” according to a notification Yemini received from Facebook. Yemeni has been on the receiving end of death threats on Facebook himself based on his reporting.

Yemini appealed Facebook’s decision but was told that the page would not be taken off the blacklist. Some have accused Yemini of being banned from the platform for posting the phone number of an ABC News reporter, which they believed was doxing, but Yemini claims that the number he posted is publicly available on ABC News’ website.

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook for comment on Yemini’s claims that he was banned from their platform yet again but has not yet received a reply.

