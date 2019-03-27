Betsy DeVos Opens Investigation into Universities Named in Admissions Bribe Scandal

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has launched an investigation into the colleges and universities that were named in the college admissions bribery scandal.

According to a report from Politico, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has launched an investigation into the colleges and universities that were named in the Department of Justice’s investigation into bribery in college admissions. Several big-name universities were included in the department’s report, included the University of Southern California, Georgetown University, Yale University, Wake Forest University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Stanford University.

“The allegations made and evidence cited by the Department of Justice raise questions about whether your institution is fully meeting its obligations,” an education department official wrote in a statement.

The Education Department has demanded that the named schools turn over various documents related to their admissions process. Some of the requested documents, such as marketing materials, are available to the public. Other requested information, such as internal policies and procedures, are private to the universities.

The Department of Justice reported earlier this month that dozens of parents had allegedly used bribes and other tactics to deceitfully earn admission for their children to some of the nation’s top universities.

Celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were two of the parents named in the report. Loughlin was accused of fabricating an athletic profile for her daughter, Olivia Jade. Jade was ultimately admitted to USC as a crew recruit.

The scheme was allegedly organized by William “Rick” Singer, who ran a college preparatory business that appeared to help students with the college admissions process. In reality, Singer funneled money from parents to various university contacts in exchange for help in the admissions process. In some instances, Singer helped students cheat on exams by placing them in controlled testing facilities in which hired proctors would correct the student’s incorrect answers before the exam was submitted.

