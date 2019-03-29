USC: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Are Still Enrolled Despite Dropout Claims

USC has confirmed that Lori Loughlin’s daughters are still enrolled despite claims that they had decided to drop out.

According to a report from USA Today, Lori Loughlin’s two daughters are still enrolled at the University of Southern California. TMZ reported earlier this month that Loughlin’s daughters, who found themselves at the center of the DOJ’s college admissions investigation, planned to drop out over concerns about bullying.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled. USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed,” USC said in a statement.

Loughlin allegedly worked with William “Rick” Singer to create fake athletic profiles for her daughters. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. As part of the scam, Loughlin allegedly snapped photos of her daughters on rowing equipment. Both girls were admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team even though they had never rowed competitively.

USA Today also reported on Thursday that Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, a popular social media influencer, failed to register a trademark for her beauty brand due to poor punctuation.



“Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” the USPTO wrote in a letter on March 15. “Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

