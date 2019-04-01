Elite Universities Announce Record Low Admission Rates as Scandal Investigation Continues

Elite colleges and universities around the country announced record low acceptance rates this week as the investigation as the college admissions scandal investigation pushes on.

The New York Times reported this week that many elite colleges and universities are reporting the lowest acceptance rates in their respective histories. Yale University’s new acceptance rate is 5.91 percent, down from 6.31 in the previous year. USC, which was at the center of the college admissions scandal, reported an 11 percent acceptance rate, the lowest in school history. Universities like Harvard and Stanford also reported record-low acceptance rates, both below five percent.

College admissions experts from around the country are concerned about the increasingly competitive nature of the college admissions process. Now, many students feel that they won’t be able to find a successful career if they can’t gain admission to an elite college or university.