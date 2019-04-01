Men’s Cuddling Group Seeks to End ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Members of the “Men’s Therapeutic Cuddle Group” in Pennsylvania are fighting “toxic masculinity” by cozying up with one another.

According to a report from the Philly Inquirer, a group of men in Pennsylvania is getting together twice a month to cuddle. The group was formed to combat “toxic” expressions of masculinity and heal past trauma.

The cuddle group was established to allow men to be more vulnerable. According to some on the left, men have been indoctrinated to believe that showing their emotions is a sign of weakness.

“So often, we’re taught that to be an emotional stoic is the mark of manhood,” said Scott Turner, the 46-year-old co-founder of the group said. “If you show any emotional weakness or vulnerability, that’s a failure to your title of a man.” A description from the event page explains the various cuddle positions that attendees will participate in. These positions are supplemented in some cases by hand-holding and hair or beard stroking.