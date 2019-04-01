Prosecutors Investigate Boeing over 737 Max Disclosures to Regulators, Airlines

Federal prosecutors investigating the Boeing 737 Max crash in Malta are looking for misleading disclosures made by Boeing about the aircraft.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, federal investigators are investigating the various processes that certified the Boeing 737 Max for use. The 737 Max has suffered two fatal crashes in the past year. In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed just minutes after takeoff from an airport in Indonesia. Just a few weeks ago, another 737 Max crashed six minutes after takeoff from Ethiopia.

The Department of Justice’s criminal division has already issued a grand jury subpoena to one person at Boeing who was involved with the development of the 737 Max aircraft. The subpoena was issued in the immediate aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max flight that crashed on March 10, 2019. According to the report, the prosecutor assigned to the case is from the Department of Justice’s fraud section.

Federal prosecutors have asked Boeing to clarify their disclosures on the 737 Max’s stall-prevention system. Prosecutors are concerned that Boeing did not properly teach airlines and pilots about the various features and functions of the 737 Max.

Earlier in March, a Boeing spokesperson said that the 737 Max was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in accordance with standard procedures.

“The 737 MAX was certified in accordance with the identical FAA requirements and processes that have governed certification of all previous new airplanes and derivatives,” the spokesperson said. “The FAA considered the final configuration and operating parameters of MCAS during MAX certification, and concluded that it met all certification and regulatory requirements.”

Some sources in the aviation industry claim that the FBI is investigating the Federal Aviation Administration’s process for approving commercial aircraft.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.