Singapore to Fight ‘Online Falsehoods’ Through Government ‘Correction Notices’

Singapore could soon reportedly fight “online falsehoods” through mandatory government “correction notices,” which would be made to run next to the “false” content. Content could even be removed if it contains any falsehoods.

According to CNBC, “Singapore is close to passing a law that could force websites to run government ‘correction notices’ alongside content it deems false, and the new rules are likely to affect how big social media companies like Facebook and Twitter operate in the country.”

“Under the law, called the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill, the government will also be able to issue so-called ‘take down’ orders that require the removal of content posted by social media companies, news organizations or individuals,” CNBC reported, adding that the “bill was put before parliament on Monday evening local time,” and “could become law in the coming month or two.”

Singapore’s Minister for Law, K. Shanmugam, explained in a statement that the “legislation deals with false statements of fact,” and “doesn’t deal with opinions.”

“It doesn’t deal with viewpoints. You can have whatever viewpoints however reasonable or unreasonable,” Shanmugam declared, claiming that false information “undermines free speech,” and “undermines democracy.”

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also explained that offenders would be made to “show corrections or display warnings about online falsehoods so that readers or viewers can see all sides and make up their own minds about the matter,” and in “extreme and urgent cases, the legislation will also require online news sources to take down fake news before irreparable damage is done.”

Facebook has reportedly opposed the legislation.