UC Berkeley Law Dean: Trump’s Free Speech Order Is Unconstitutional

Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the UC Berkeley Law School, argued recently that President Trump’s free speech executive order is unconstitutional.

Chemerinsky and Howard Gillman, the Chancellor of UC Irvine, penned a column for the Los Angeles Times at the end of March. In the column, Chemerinsky and Gillman argued that President Trump’s recent executive order on campus free speech is unconstitutional.

“It is the policy of the Federal Government to: encourage institutions to foster environments that promote open, intellectually engaging, and diverse debate, including through compliance with the First Amendment for public institutions and compliance with stated institutional policies regarding freedom of speech for private institutions,” the executive order reads.

Chemerinsky and Gillman’s primary concern centers on the fact that the executive order fails to set compliance guidelines. The pair fears that the lack of guidelines will give the government the license to arbitrarily pull funding from colleges and universities.

It is tempting to shrug and say that this changes nothing. Colleges and universities receiving federal funds already must comply with all applicable “laws, regulations and policies” and what university doesn’t believe in “free inquiry.”