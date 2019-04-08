Report: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Was Aware of College Admissions Scam

According to court documents, Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade was included on at least one email conversation between her parents and allege college admissions scam operator William “Rick” Singer.

A report from New York Magazine published this week makes the claim that Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, was aware of the college admissions scam that allegedly helped her gain admission to USC.

Some have argued that Olivia Jade, a popular YouTube star, must have had knowledge of the scam. The belief is based, in part, on reports that Loughlin had her daughter pose for a photo on a rowing machine. The photo was then allegedly used to complete Jade’s fake athletic profile.

According to the report, Olivia was questioned by a guidance counselor about misleading information on her older sister’s application to USC. Her sister, Isabella, was also allegedly photographed on a rowing machine. There “was concerned their [Olivia and her sister’s] applications may have contained misleading information,” court documents read.

In one email conversation that was obtained by New York Magazine, Singer instructs an employee to submit Olivia’s application to the University of Southern California.

Olivia was later cc’d on emails with her parents and CW-1 in which her mother asked for help with applications to other colleges — “I don’t want to call any attention to [Olivia] with our little friend [guidance counselor].” CW-1 “responded by directing an employee to submit the application on behalf of [Olivia Jade.]” So did she understand what was going on? She certainly would have known, at the very least, that she did not submit those other college applications herself.

