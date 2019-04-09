College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Lori Loughlin Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

Federal authorities announced on Tuesday that Lori Loughlin and her husband have been indicted by a federal grand jury with regards to their involvement in William “Rick” Singer’s college admissions scam.

16 parents were indicted on Tuesday in connection with the Department of Justice’s investigation into a wide-ranging college admissions scam. Amongst them are actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who will now face an additional money laundering charge.

The parents “were charged today in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits,” wrote the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.

Loughlin and Giannulli were not among the 13 parents that decided to plead guilty to the charges on Monday under an agreement that had been worked out with federal prosecutors.

A source who spoke with Us Weekly says that Loughin is in denial about her role in the crime. According to the source, Loughlin does not believe she will spend time in prison.

“Lori is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” the source said. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family, and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

A report from the Boston Herald suggests that Lori Loughlin and her husband face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Earlier this week, prosecutors offered the couple a plea deal that would have included a minimum of two years behind bars.

