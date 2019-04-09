YouTube Disables Comments on Livestream of House Judiciary Hate Crime Hearing

YouTube shut down the ability for users to post comments on the livestream video of Tuesday’s congressional hearing on hate crimes and white nationalism, after users began flooding the live comment section with remarks it considers “hate speech.”

Hate speech has no place on YouTube. We’ve invested heavily in teams and technology dedicated to removing hateful comments / videos. Due to the presence of hateful comments, we disabled comments on the livestream of today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) April 9, 2019

The hateful YouTube comments appeared to be mainly anti-Israel and antisemitic remarks, but when users began to notice that the option for them to post comments to the livestream was no longer available, they simply started commenting the same rhetoric on other livestreams of the hearing.

About one hour into the hearing, YouTube’s press Twitter account informed the public that it had disabled the feature due to the presence of hateful comments.

Users reacted to the announcement on Twitter by reprimanding the video-sharing platform, and expressing their frustration over YouTube not doing enough to ban other types of “hateful” rhetoric on its platform.

Here are a few of the Twitter reactions below:

YouTube is the place for Hate speech.. Just see the political videos being shared in India.. Open your eyes YouTube 😂😂 — That Nair Boy (@surajv369) April 9, 2019

I've seen lots of places for hate speech on YouTube you might want to give that a lookaroo — Smeallie 🏳️‍🌈🐊 (@KyleSmeallie) April 9, 2019

lol "has no place", clearly it has…. — Auja-winduR Mārs (@Zegh8578) April 9, 2019

"We disabled comments… but didn't ban the racists because they still give us ad revenue." — Anastasia_Fall 💗🌺 (@Anastasia_Fall) April 9, 2019

Seems like YouTube is THE PLACE for hate speech actually — DOD (@dcodea) April 9, 2019

disable the site. — Me Tweet Pretty One Day (@DCCrackhead) April 9, 2019

