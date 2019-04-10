Oregon Deputies Surround Suspected Burglar, Discover It’s a Roomba

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office “captured” a very unexpected intruder in an Oregon woman’s home.

The tongue-in-cheek Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office went up on Tuesday, describing a hilarious sequence of events.

At 1:48 p.m. on Monday, the resident “calls 911 and says someone is in her bathroom,” the post says. The resident tells the 911 dispatch that someone is in her bathroom with the door locked. She could “see shadows under the bathroom door.”

Multiple deputies responded, even calling in a canine officer for assistance. But after shouted commands, breaching the door with guns drawn, things were significantly less serious than were believed.

Deputy Roberts reported the conclusion: “As we entered the home we could hear ‘rustling’ in the bathroom. We made several announcements and the ‘rustling’ became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.”

The Roomba will not face any criminal charges. After all, it was only a first offense.