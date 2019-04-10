Texas Tech Medical School Will No Longer Use Race in Admissions

Texas Tech University Medical School announced this week that they will no longer consider race as a factor in the admissions process.

According to a report from the New York Times, Texas Tech’s medical school will no longer will no longer use race as a factor in the admissions process. The decision came after a series of negotiations with the Education Department’s Civil Rights Office.

The decision, which went into practice on March 1, has once again sparked a debate on affirmative action. Breitbart News reported extensively last year on the Asian-American discrimination trial against Harvard University. Harvard has been accused of making it more difficult for Asian students to gain admission to the university. Some evidence that was produced during the trial confirmed that Harvard discriminated against Asian applicants.

Roger Clegg, general counsel for the Center for Equal Opportunity, said that Texas Tech’s decision is a sign that the Trump administration is having an impact on affirmative action policy.

“It shows that the Trump administration is serious about enforcing the civil rights laws in a way that protects the rights of all Americans to be free from discrimination,” Clegg said in a comment. “The more schools that stop using racial preferences, the harder it will be for other schools to continue using racial preferences.”

Jin Hee Lee, senior deputy director of litigation at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., told the New York Times that the agreement between the Education Department and Texas Tech is a reflection of a larger trend away from affirmative action.

“In the larger context of this administration’s civil rights record, it’s clear that this is yet another attack on education equity,” Lee said. “We will continue to take steps to protect efforts aimed at improving education equity throughout the country.”

