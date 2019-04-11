Federal Truman Scholarship Awarded to Zero Conservative Students in 2018

A new analysis by The College Fix this week reveals that the federal Truman Scholarship was only awarded to leftist students in 2018. None of the 59 recipients identified as a conservative American.

The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation offers $30,000 scholarships to promising high school students who pledge to spend three years after graduation in public service. The federal scholarship is awarded to 59 students each year.

“We identify young people at an important inflection point in their development—when they are college juniors—and recognize and reward their commitments to devote themselves to public service,” the scholarship’s website reads.

According to an analysis by The College Fix, 36 percent of the 59 recipients in 2018 had worked for Democratic candidates including Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, or Barack Obama. Others worked for organizations like Tom Steyer’s NextGen America and Planned Parenthood.

The analysis revealed that another 29 percent of the recipients claim that they are interested in advancing progressive ideas including intersectionality, climate change, government-provided health insurance, and LGBTQ issues.

Most significantly, none of the recipients had worked for a Republican candidate or political organization. This isn’t the first time that the Truman Scholarship has favored progressive students. Between 2015 and 2016, only four conservatives were awarded the scholarship. In 2017, three of 63 recipients were conservative.

The Truman Scholarship website claims that recipients of the award have gone onto significant positions in the White House and on the US Supreme Court. It’s disheartening to learn that conservative students are disfavored by the government officials that determine who receives the Truman Scholarship.

Trumans are working in the West Wing, sitting on the US Supreme Court, and serving in federal and state legislatures. They are transforming nonprofits, delivering crucial services and organizing for change in local communities. And Truman Scholars are leaders in academia, research, and health care. They can be found in every branch of the Armed Services. And many make a difference beyond the borders of the United States.

