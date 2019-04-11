Flashback: Hillary Clinton Suggested ‘Drone Strike’ on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

Following the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange today, Breitbart News has decided to flash back to allegations from October 2016 in which Hillary Clinton suggested that the U.S. government drone strike Assange.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London today. Reports have now been made that the arrest was the result of an extradition warrant on behalf of the United States. Many U.S. politicians seemed happy with the extradition of Assange including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) who stated during an interview with CNN: “It will be really good to get him back on United States soil. He’s our property. We can get the facts and the truth from him.”

UPDATE: Julian Assange has been further arrested in relation to an extradition warrant on behalf of the United States authorities. He remains in custody at a central London police station. https://t.co/rK3mtlsPBE pic.twitter.com/kipiWbflOh — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 11, 2019

Former Clinton staffer Claude Taylor who now runs an anti-Trump PAC also tweeted their happiness about Assange’s arrest:

It’s a great day! Not quite great enough for Julian to be clutching Roger Stone’s pic. It’s Gore Vidal. https://t.co/0DGFhC1xFO — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 11, 2019

The former President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, who initially granted Assange asylum in the embassy came out in strong opposition of the decision by the current President Lenin Moreno to hand Assange over, calling him the: “greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history.”

The greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history, Lenin Moreno, allowed the British police to enter our embassy in London to arrest Assange.

Moreno is a corrupt man, but what he has done is a crime that humanity will never forget. https://t.co/XhT51MA6c6 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 11, 2019

Many politicians dislike Julian Assange. But one U.S. politician seems to dislike him in particular, Hillary Clinton. In an article published in October 2016 — shortly after the publication of multiple internal DNC emails – Clinton is alleged to have discussed a plan to silence Assange.

“Can’t we just drone this guy?” allegedly asked Clinton. The comment from Clinton caused laughter from the other top state officials present at the time, but this laughter died down as Clinton continued to discuss the idea stating that Assange was a soft target “walking around” freely, according to the article.

Hillary Clinton on Assange "Can't we just drone this guy" — report https://t.co/S7tPrl2QCZ pic.twitter.com/qy2EQBa48y — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 3, 2016

Assange has long claimed to have a dead man’s switch of sorts that will publish a trove of information if he doesn’t reset it within a given timeframe. Now that Assange has been arrested time will tell if he was bluffing or if he does, have damaging information that will be released.

