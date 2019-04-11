Flashback: Hillary Clinton Suggested ‘Drone Strike’ on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

The Associated Press
Kathy Willens/AP
LUCAS NOLAN

Following the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange today, Breitbart News has decided to flash back to allegations from October 2016 in which Hillary Clinton suggested that the U.S. government drone strike Assange.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London today. Reports have now been made that the arrest was the result of an extradition warrant on behalf of the United States. Many U.S. politicians seemed happy with the extradition of Assange including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) who stated during an interview with CNN: “It will be really good to get him back on United States soil. He’s our property. We can get the facts and the truth from him.”

Former Clinton staffer Claude Taylor who now runs an anti-Trump PAC also tweeted their happiness about Assange’s arrest:

The former President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, who initially granted Assange asylum in the embassy came out in strong opposition of the decision by the current President Lenin Moreno to hand Assange over, calling him the: “greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history.”

Many politicians dislike Julian Assange. But one U.S. politician seems to dislike him in particular, Hillary Clinton. In an article published in October 2016 — shortly after the publication of multiple internal DNC emails – Clinton is alleged to have  discussed a plan to silence Assange.

“Can’t we just drone this guy?” allegedly asked Clinton. The comment from Clinton caused laughter from the other top state officials present at the time, but this laughter died down as Clinton continued to discuss the idea stating that Assange was a soft target “walking around” freely, according to the article.

Assange has long claimed to have a dead man’s switch of sorts that will publish a trove of information if he doesn’t reset it within a given timeframe. Now that Assange has been arrested time will tell if he was bluffing or if he does, have damaging information that will be released.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.