Report: Lori Loughlin ‘Freaking Out’ over Possibility of Jail Time for College Admissions Scam

An anonymous source claims that former Full House actress Lori Loughlin is freaking out over the possibility that she may serve jail time for her alleged role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

According to a report from E! Online, Loughlin has been in complete denial about the possibility that she will serve time in prison for her alleged participation in William “Rick” Singer’s college admissions scam. Loughlin’s denial may have even influenced her decision to reject a plea deal from the district attorney.

“She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by,” the anonymous source said. “She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.”