Report: Lori Loughlin ‘Freaking Out’ over Possibility of Jail Time for College Admissions Scam
An anonymous source claims that former Full House actress Lori Loughlin is freaking out over the possibility that she may serve jail time for her alleged role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.
According to a report from E! Online, Loughlin has been in complete denial about the possibility that she will serve time in prison for her alleged participation in William “Rick” Singer’s college admissions scam. Loughlin’s denial may have even influenced her decision to reject a plea deal from the district attorney.
“She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by,” the anonymous source said. “She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.”
“Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is,” the source added. “She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out.”
Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the DOJ’s wide-ranging investigation into college admissions fraud. Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. In connection with the scam, Loughlin allegedly had her daughters pose for photos on rowing equipment. The photos were used to supplement fake athletic profiles that were used to help the girls gain admission to the university.
“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” a second source said about the situation. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime. Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now.”Earlier this week, Loughlin and Giannulli rejected a plea deal that would have included a minimum of two years in prison. Now, the couple faces an additional money laundering charge. They could both face up to 20 years in prison.
