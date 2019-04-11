YouTube Hides PragerU Video of Candace Owens’ Testimony in ‘Restricted Mode’

PragerU announced on Wednesday that YouTube has placed another of its videos in “restricted mode,” meaning that not everyone who visits the video-sharing website will be able to watch it. The restricted video is of Candace Owens’ powerful testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

When YouTube puts a video in “restricted mode,” it means that the video is censored from all users that have enabled the website’s restricted mode feature, which typically include libraries, schools, public institutions, or in any setting where viewers may belong to a younger demographic.

The restricted mode feature is used in order to block videos that have been deemed inappropriate, such as pornography or violence.

“RESTRICTED: @Youtube has placed our video of @RealCandaceO’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in restricted mode,” tweeted PragerU on Wednesday, “Why is Youtube trying to prevent people from hearing Candace’s words?”

“@YouTube clearly has a political bias against conservatives,” continued PragerU in a second tweet, “It just placed our video of @RealCandaceO in restricted mode.”

This is not the first of PragerU’s videos to have ended up on YouTube’s restriction list. According to the organization’s founder, Dennis Prager, 80 of their 400 videos are on a restricted list, meaning that the videos are “lumped with pornography and violence, so that kids in libraries and schools can’t see them,” said Prager.

“If you are not on the left, you are to be shut down,” said Prager to Breitbart News in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily last February, “We have never, ever had anything like this in American history.”

“We are in a dark age because of the left’s control of Silicon Valley, academia, and media,” added Prager, “It’s a dark age that we are living in right now, and it is entirely left-wing induced.”

