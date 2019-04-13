‘Consent Condom’ Requires Four Hands to Open, to Encourage Consent

An Argentinian company has introduced a “consent condom,” which is packaged in a container that requires four hands to open.

The Brazilian company Tulipán has created a new condom packaging that can only be opened by two people. The condom can only be accessed if four hands work together to press the four buttons that are located around the packaging.

“Tulipán has always spoken of safe pleasure, but for this campaign, we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship — pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent,” advertising firm employee Joaquin Campins said that new “consent condom” product seeks to address the recent cultural conversation about the importance of consent.

Many are arguing that the product is pointless. Some have pointed out that it is possible to withdraw consent after a condom has been opened. Others have argued that rapists are not interesting in wearing protection.

“If a man doesn’t care about your consent I can promise you he doesn’t care about putting on a condom first,” one Twitter user wrote. At the time of this writing, that tweet has almost 70,000 likes.

“Stunned at this,” another user tweeted. “This doesn’t prove consent in the first place, and consent can change at any time before or after a condom is opened. How have they not thought this through?”

“We don’t need consent apps, contracts, or condoms. what we need is healthy and effective dialogue about power/violence and to dismantle toxic masculinity, misogyny and other power structures. treat the disease, not the symptoms,” another user wrote.

