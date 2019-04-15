NYU Professor Talia Lavin Questions Why Memory of 9/11 Is ‘Sacred’

New York University Professor Talia Lavin sparked a firestorm on Twitter over the weekend when she questioned why the memory is 9/11 is considered “sacred.”

Breitbart News reported in March that New York University had brought on Talia Lavin as a journalism professor after she was fired by the New Yorker following her false claim that a disabled veteran had a Nazi tattoo.

Over the weekend, Lavin found herself back in the news after she questioned why the memory of 9/11 is “sacred.”

Lavin followed the initial tweet with a clarification, arguing that 9/11 couldn’t be “sacred” because it was not a religious incident. “I meant this as a genuine question. it was indisputably tragic, world-changing, evil and despicable, and a turning point of history. but “sacred” is a particular word with its own religious meanings, and i wanted to pinpoint what it means to call such a day “sacred” specifically,” she wrote.

i meant this as a genuine question. it was indisputably tragic, world-changing, evil and despicable, and a turning point of history. but “sacred” is a particular word with its own religious meanings, and i wanted to pinpoint what it means to call such a day “sacred” specifically. — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) April 14, 2019

Some users were quick to point out that the word “sacred” has several dictionary definitions. One user posted a screenshot of the Merriam-Webster entry for “sacred,” which includes “entitled to reverence or respect.”

Lavin’s tweet was widely criticized. Some users provided straightforward answers to Lavin’s question. “When nearly 3,000 Americans were killed,” one user responded.

When nearly 3,000 Americans were killed. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) April 14, 2019

“Heroism, courage, and honour were shown by the first responders, police, firefighters, and regular civilians that risked themselves for others. I think their sacrifices are sacred in themselves, but the day itself is a day of anger, sadness, grief, and mourning,” another user wrote.

Heroism, courage, and honour were shown by the first responders, police, firefighters, and regular civilians that risked themselves for others. I think their sacrifices are sacred in themselves, but the day itself is a day of anger, sadness, grief, and mourning. — Z-Man (@Kay_Z_18) April 14, 2019

