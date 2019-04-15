Women’s March Urges Twitter to Suspend Trump over Ilhan Omar Tweet

Members of the Women’s March and supporters of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have called on Twitter and Facebook to suspend President Donald Trump following his posting of a video featuring Omar’s comments about 9/11 intercut with videos of the terrorist attack.

A new petition launched by the Women’s March calls on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter to remove President Trump from their platforms following his posting of a video which compared Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about 9/11 with clips of the terrorist attack.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

The petition claims that Trump’s tweet has put Omar’s life at risk: “Trump has launched a despicable and irresponsible attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, sharing a propaganda video questioning the Congresswoman’s loyalty to the United States,” the petition states. “This is as dangerous as it is unprecedented. Representative Omar is receiving countless death threats as the president of the United States is inciting violence against a Black Muslim sitting member of Congress, putting her life at risk.”

The petition features a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey which reads:

Don’t give hate a platform. President Trump has demonstrated time and again that he will not hesitate to spread hate and incite violence from as many platforms he can. Don’t give him yours. Suspend him from Twitter and Facebook for inciting violence and engaging in hate speech. Remove his propaganda video targeting Congresswoman Omar. The president will not stop. He will continue to issue hateful messages from the White House. But you can stop him from issuing those messages on your platforms. Do the right thing. Suspend Trump from Twitter and Facebook.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has also spoken out against the video shared by the president; claiming that he was “inciting violence” with the video:

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019

The hashtag #IStandWithIlhanOmar began trending across social media over the weekend, Omar responded to the support in a tweet stating: “Thank you for standing with me — against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country — to fight for the America we all deserve.” Omar further promised to “stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans.”

So far, the White House appears to be sticking to its guns on Omar. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated in an interview with ABC News that, “It’s a good thing that the president is calling [Omar] out.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com