Snopes ‘Fact Checks’ Christian Satire Website Babylon Bee – Again

Christian satire website The Babylon Bee has done it again, snaring far-left “fact-checker” Snopes.com into fact-checking an entirely satirical article about Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Did U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Repeatedly Guess ‘Free’ on TV Show ‘The Price is Right?’” asked Snopes in its “fact-checking” article. The answer, as Snopes correctly points out, is false.

The only problem is that the article Snopes “fact-checked” was from a satire website, The Babylon Bee. The Christian comedy website has pranked Snopes before, an incident that caused Facebook to threaten the comedy website with suppression over its publication of “info disputed by a third party fact checker.”

QUOTE (via The Babylon Bee)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pumped to attend a taping of The Price Is Right in Hollywood this week. The special guest introduced herself as a U.S. representative and rising star of the Democratic Party. Things got interesting when the game began and every time it was her turn to estimate the price of an item her answer was “free.” Items included a set of Italian leather handbags, an all expenses paid trip to the Bahamas, and a brand new 2019 BMW 330i, at all of which Ocasio-Cortez shouted, “FREE!” When host Drew Carey asked if Ocasio-Cortez understood the game’s rules, she told Carey not to cat-call her and then responded, “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me.”

In its article, Snopes acknowledges that the website is satirical, but proceeds to “fact-check” the claim anyway.

Via Snopes:

The satirical article started: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pumped to attend a taping of The Price Is Right in Hollywood this week. The special guest introduced herself as a U.S. representative and rising star of the Democratic Party. Things got interesting when the game began and every time it was her turn to estimate the price of an item her answer was ‘free.’” The Babylon Bee is an entertainment website that does not publish factual content. A disclaimer at the bottom of the website states: “The Babylon Bee is Your Trusted Source For Christian News Satire.”

Breitbart News will continue to track Snopes and other fact checkers.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.