UArts Students Call for Camille Paglia’s Firing over Transgenderism Stance, #MeToo Movement

Students at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia have circulated a petition that calls for the firing of celebrated instructor Camille Paglia.

A petition calling for the firing at Camille Paglia at the University of the Arts has garnered over 1,000 signatures over the course of the past week. The petition alleges that Paglia has made ignorant remarks about both the #MeToo movement and transgenderism.

The petition links a Paglia interview in which she claims that some females believe that sexual regret is the same as sexual assault. “The girls have been coached now that the world is a dangerous place…they expect the omnipresence of authority figures at every stage in their lives…they expect that a mistake might make at a fraternity party and then they may regret six months, a year later, that somehow this isn’t ridiculous?” Paglia said.

Paglia has also held controversial stances on transgenderism. “I am highly skeptical about the current transgender wave, which I think has been produced by far more complicated psychological and sociological factors than current gender discourse allows,” Paglia remarked in an interview from 2017.

The petition lists four demands. Perhaps most significantly, the students call for Paglia to be terminated from her position and replace by a “queer person of color.”

Camille Paglia should be removed from UArts faculty and replaced by a queer person of color. If, due to tenure, it is absolutely illegal to remove her, then the University must at least offer alternate sections of the classes she teaches, instead taught by professors who respect transgender students and survivors of sexual assault.

2) The University of the Arts must cease to provide Camille Paglia additional platforms such as public events and opportunities to sell her books on campus.

3) The University of the Arts must apologize for its embarrassing response to this situation, and specifically President David Yager must apologize for his wildly ignorant and hypocritical letter.

4) The University of the Arts must sit down with a group of transgenders students and survivors of sexual assault to discuss how they can best be supported moving forward. This group must include students of color.

Students protested outside of one of Paglia’s lectures this week on campus. “We believe survivors! Trans lives matters!” the students shouted in a video clip that was posted by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

