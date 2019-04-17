Report: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Facing Criminal Investigation for Admissions Scam

Several sources told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, are now facing a criminal investigation into their knowledge on the college admissions scandal.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, may be facing a criminal investigation over their possible participation in William “Rick” Singer’s college admissions scandal. Sources claim that Loughlin’s daughters received a letter in April that indicated that federal prosecutors in Massachusetts are investigating the extent of their knowledge on the admissions scam.

The legal complaint against Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli states that their daughter, Olivia Jade, was included on at least one email conversation with Singer. In the conversation, Loughlin and Singer discussed having someone submit Jade’s application to the University of Southern California. “On or about December 12, 2017, Loughlin e-mailed [Singer], copying Giannulli and their younger daughter [Olivia], to request guidance on how to complete the formal USC application, in the wake of her daughter’s provisional acceptance as a recruited athlete,” the complaint reads.

“[Our younger daughter] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so. I want to make sure she gets those in as I don’t want to call any attention to [her] with our little friend at [her high school]. Can you tell us how to proceed?”‘ Lori Loughlin added in a follow-up email. Singer then directed one of his employees to submit Jade’s application.

It is not clear at this point if this email conversation is the extent of Jade’s knowledge of the scam. Many have highlighted the allegation that Loughlin forced both daughters to pose for photos on rowing equipment. The photos were then used to construct the fake athletic profiles that were used to convince admissions officers at the University of Southern California to admit Loughlin’s daughters.

Loughlin and her husband pled not guilty to the charges against them on Monday.

