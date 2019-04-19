Laura Loomer Files Lawsuit Against Twitter, CAIR

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Twitter and CAIR over her 2018 blacklisting from the social network.

In a post on her own website, conservative activist Laura Loomer revealed plans to sue social media website Twitter and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) over her blacklisting from Twitter’s platform. Loomer claims that CAIR influenced Twitter to ban her from their platform as she has been a regular critic of CAIR and their “favorite daughters”, Congressional Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Loomer, who is being represented by New York free-speech attorney Ronald Coleman, commented on her plans to sue the social media platform stating:

The greatest threat to free speech today is political pressure being placed on corporate forums like Twitter. We are looking forward to a jury to hearing the bias and collusion between Twitter and the terrorist front-group, CAIR in their efforts to silence me and prevent me from fully operating my media company, Illoominate Media. No one loves the free market more than I do, but shutting down dissenting voices by labeling them ‘hate speech’ has nothing to do with freedom. We’re aiming to restore liberty to the market of ideas and inquiry, and are eager for all the support we can get. I am gratified to be able to begin this filing, which I hope will be the beginning of my redemption and liberation from big tech tyrants and terrorists, on the eve of Passover.

In November 2018, Loomer handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter’s New York offices in protest of her banning. At the time, Loomer wore a yellow Star of David on her jacket and announced: “I threw away the key, and I’m here for the millions of conservatives who have been censored by Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg.”

Loomer’s full legal complaint can be found here.

