Report: Measles Strikes Google Headquarters

One measles case has made its way to Google’s headquarters, according to a staff doctor at Google who sent an email to employees, notifying them that one fellow employee — who had recently been in one of Google’s Mountain View, California, buildings — had been diagnosed with the disease, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

“We have been working with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and they would like us to share this measles advisory, which contains information on measles, exposure risks and actions to be taken,” said Google staff doctor, David Kaye in his email to employees.

“This note is just a precaution,” added Kaye, “If you have any additional concerns, or have specific questions about your health, please contact your primary care provider. If you learn that you have a confirmed case of measles, please us know at go/illness.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County’s public health agency confirmed on Wednesday that one individual “who visited Google” had contracted measles, according to BuzzFeed News, adding that the case has no relation to previous cases in Santa Clara County, and that it does not pose as an additional public health risk there is no additional public health risk.

Santa Clara County has been hit with at least four other cases of measles since the start of 2019, a component making up a larger statistic of 21 measles cases reported in the state of California since the beginning of the year. Measles has been making a comeback after the disease had been successfully eliminated in the United States in 2000.

Google’s headquarters has been hit with one case of measles amid the company falling under scrutiny for allegedly aiding “anti-vaccine disinformation” on its platform. Moreover, a growing number of teenagers from “anti-vaccine families” are reportedly seeking help in getting protected from the disease, fearing that they will become infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates on its website that a “further spread of measles in U.S. communities with pockets of unvaccinated people,” as well as “an increase in the number of travelers who get measles abroad and bring it into the U.S.” are two major reasons for the recent increase in measles outbreaks.

