Taylor University Students Protest Mike Pence’s Invitation to Campus

Christian students at Taylor University in Indiana are up in arms over Mike Pence’s scheduled commencement address that will take place in May.

Taylor University student Peter Wurster appeared on Fox News this week to address concerns about Pence’s scheduled visit. Wurster said that he was excited to learn that the vice president would be visiting his small, rural, university in Indiana.

A petition that calls on the university to cancels Pence’s commencement address has over 6,000 at the time of this writing. The petition calls on students and alumni to contact the Taylor University administration to voice their displeasure over Pence’s scheduled address.

Inviting Vice President Pence to Taylor University and giving him a coveted platform for his political views makes our alumni, faculty, staff and current students complicit in the Trump-Pence Administration’s policies, which we believe are not consistent with the Christian ethic of love we hold dear. Sign the petition and email, call, tweet, message and contact Taylor any way you can to voice your dissent or ask that Vice President Mike Pence’s invitation to deliver the 2019 commencement address be rescinded.

Some Taylor alumni argued that Pence’s alleged record on LGBT issues should make him ineligible to offer the commencement address. “The fact that Taylor would invite Pence as a speaker honestly kills me a little bit. I can’t imagine what it must feel like for LGBT students to have to see this man’s harmful bullshit be honored on the Taylor stage,” one user wrote. “Really disgusting stuff, Taylor. Really ashamed to be an alum right now.”

This isn’t the first time that students have protested Mike Pence coming to their campus. In 2017, a group of students at the University of Notre Dame walked out during Pence’s commencement address.

