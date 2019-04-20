Conservative Leaders Call on Masters of the Universe to Cut Ties with SPLC

LUCAS NOLAN

A group of conservative leaders has called on the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe to cut ties with the SPLC.

Recently, Breitbart News reported that social media website Twitter may have cut ties with the far-left SPLC following reports of a number of scandals within the organization; some insider reports allege that the SPLC’s “hate” monitoring is, in fact, a money-making scam. Previously, the SPLC was one of Twitter’s “safety partners” which helped to identify and remove “hateful conduct and harassment” on the platform.

This week, Media Research Center President Brent Bozell wrote to Google, Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook to request that the companies no longer work with the SPLC. Following reported that Twitter has severed ties with the SPLC, Bozell wrote in a statement:

Two weeks ago, we issued open letters to the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon urging them to cut ties with the corrupt, anti-conservative, anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Since then, it’s been reported that Twitter has severed ties with the organization. It’s time they publicly confirm or deny this. If true, we commend them for taking action.

The lack of a public response from Facebook, Google, and Amazon, however, indicates they continue to affiliate themselves with the hypocritical SPLC. The American public deserves an answer. We ask the CEOs of these tech giants again — will your company continue to align itself with an anti-conservative, anti-Christian organization accused of harboring systemic racism or will you do the right thing and publicly sever ties with them? We await your response.

The full email sent by Bozell and 34 other conservative leaders to the CEO’s of a number of tech companies reads:

April 17, 2019

Mr. Jack Dorsey

Chief Executive Officer

Twitter

1355 Market Street #900

San Francisco, CA 94103
Dear Mr. Dorsey,

Two weeks ago, 34 conservative leaders wrote to you demanding that you formally and publicly cut ties with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). According to an anonymous comment provided to the Daily Caller for an April 7 story, Twitter is no longer working with the SPLC as part of its Trust and Safety Council. However, that was 10 days ago and Twitter still has not made any formal announcement about its relationship with the SPLC. If it is true, we will happily applaud this decision publicly.

As outlined in our previous letter, SPLC has proven over and over again to be a hate-filled, anti-Christian, anti-conservative organization and nothing more than a weapon of the radical Left, whose goal is to bully people into compliance with their ideology. Moreover, as several news outlets reported, the termination of co-founder Morris Dees and the resignation of president Richard Cohen were the result of discrimination, harassment and intolerance within the organization itself.

If Twitter maintains any relationship with the SPLC in an advisory capacity, it is embracing a bigoted, hypocritical organization with a hate-filled agenda. Immediately issuing a public statement cutting any and all ties with the SPLC would restore Twitter’s credibility on this issue.

We urge you once again in the strongest possible terms to make a formal and public declaration that you are cutting all ties with the SPLC. We look forward to informing our millions of grassroots supporters that you are terminating your relationship with this hateful and hypocritical organization.

Sincerely,
L. Brent Bozell III

Founder and President

Media Research Center

 

Tricia Erickson

President

Angel Pictures & Publicity, Inc.

 

Lady Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman

ACT for America

 

Cleta Mitchell

Partner

Foley & Lardner LLP

 

Steven Ertelt

Editor

LifeNews.com

 

Terry Schilling

Executive Director

American Principles Project

 

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

 

Morton Blackwell

Chairman

The Weyrich Lunch.

 

Mark J. Fitzgibbons

President of Corporate Affairs

American Target Advertising, Inc.

 

Ron Robinson

President

Young America’s Foundation

 

Floyd Brown

Publisher

Western Journal

 

Richard A. Viguerie

Chairman

FedUpPAC.org

 

Ed Corrigan

Executive Director

Conservative Partnership Institute

 

Nicholas Stehle

Campaign for the American Future

 

Everett Piper, PhD

President

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

 

Rod D. Martin

Founder & CEO

The Martin Organization, Inc.

 

Lieutenant Colonel Allen B. West

(US Army, Retired)

Member, 112th US Congress

Senior Fellow, Media Research Center

 

Shawn A. Mitchell

Former National Chaplain

National Federation of Republican Assemblies

 

Jerry Melvin

Former Dean

Florida House of Representatives

 

Anthony Allen

President

Hannibal-LaGrange University

 

Lee A. Beaman

CEO

Beaman Automotive Group

 

Kevin Freeman

Founder

NSIC Institute

 

Mat Staver

Founder and Chairman

Liberty Counsel

 

Justin Danhof

General Counsel

National Center for Public Policy Research

 

Susan Carleson

Chairman and CEO

The American Civil Rights Union

 

Lisa B. Nelson

CEO

American Legislative Exchange Council

 

Gary L. Bauer

President

American Values
Craig Shirley

Reagan Biographer and Presidential Historian

 

Gene Mills

President

Louisiana Family Forum

 

Frank Gaffney

Founder and Executive Chairman

Center for Security Policy

 

Bill Donohue

President

Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights

 

Saulius “Saul” Anuzis

President

60 Plus Association

 

James L. Martin

Founder/Chairman

60 Plus Association

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

