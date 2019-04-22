Poll: College Students Prefer Biden and Sanders over Trump in 2020

A new poll reveals that college students prefer Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders over Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election.

A new poll from College Reaction reveals that college students prefer Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders over Donald Trump when asked to select their preferred presidential candidate for 2020.

The poll includes 16 prospective candidates for the 2020 presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in first place, receiving 18.88 percent of the vote. Senator Bernie Sanders came in second place, receiving 15.09 percent of the vote. President Donald Trump came in third place, receiving 14.71 percent of the vote.

1. Biden – 18.88% 2. Sanders – 15.09% 3. Trump – 14.71% 4. O’Rourke – 13.57% 5. Buttigieg – 8.35% 6. Kasich – 7.87% 7. Harris – 5.50% 8. Warren – 5.50% 9. Schultz – 2.56% 10. Booker – 2.47% 11. Klobuchar – 1.61% 12. Hogan – 1.23% 13. Gilibrand – 0.95% 14. Hickenlooper – 0.85% 15. Castro – 0.47% 16. Inslee – 0.38%

It is not surprising that students prefer Democratic candidates for president. The Pew Research Center reported that 67 percent of Americans aged 18-27 voted for Democrats in House of Representatives elections during the 2018 midterm elections.

Andrew Yang, who is popular with young people, was not included in the poll.

